BioTime Announces Management Changes Concurrent With Participation at 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and 2019 Biotech Showcase

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTime, Inc. (NYSE:BTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on degenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Brandi L. Roberts, M.B.A. as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Finance, effective January 7, 2019. Ms. Roberts brings more than 23 years of public accounting and finance experience, including 20 years at publicly traded pharmaceutical, medical technology, and life science companies. Ms. Roberts will join BioTime's CEO, Brian Culley, and other members of BioTime's executive team as they host institutional investor and partnering meetings around the 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and the 2019 Biotech Showcase .



"I'm excited to welcome Brandi to the BioTime team during this critical period in which we increase the focus on our clinical-stage product candidates and improve our business structure through recently-announced and pending transactions involving our affiliated companies, AgeX (NYSE:AGE) and Asterias (NYSE:AST)," stated Brian M. Culley, Chief Executive Officer of BioTime. "Brandi's extensive experience and leadership at publicly-traded clinical and commercial-stage companies, combined with her business acumen and operational oversight, will be integral as we position BioTime to become a leading cell therapy company, advance our product candidates, and engage with the patient and advocacy communities which we seek to serve. I also want to thank Russell Skibsted, our departing CFO, for his many contributions to BioTime."

Most recently, Ms. Roberts served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of REVA Medical, Inc., a medical device company focused on the development of bioresorbable polymers for vascular applications. Prior to REVA Medical, Ms. Roberts served as Chief Financial Officer at Mast Therapeutics, Inc., a publicly traded US-based biopharmaceutical company, from January 2013 to April 2017, having served as the Company's Senior Vice President, Finance from March 2011 to January 2013. Previously, she held senior positions at Alphatec Spine, Artes Medical, Stratagene and Pfizer. Ms. Roberts is a certified public accountant with the State of California and received her B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Arizona and her M.B.A. from the University of San Diego. She also currently serves as Chair of the Southern California Chapter of the Association of Bioscience Financial Officers.

About BioTime, Inc.

BioTime is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases. BioTime's pipeline is based on two platform technologies which encompass cell replacement and cell/drug delivery. BioTime's lead cell replacement product candidate is OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase 2 development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in the developed world. BioTime's lead cell delivery clinical program is Renevia®, an investigational medical device being developed as an alternative for whole adipose tissue transfer procedures. BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE American and TASE under the symbol BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotime.com or connect with the company on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube , and Google+ . To receive ongoing BioTime corporate communications, please click on the following link to join the Company's email alert list: http://news.biotime.com .

Additional Information and Where to Find It

No Offer or Solicitation

Forward-Looking Statements

