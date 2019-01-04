Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended Earnings Conference Call

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 on Friday, February 1, 2019 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET). A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company's website, www.Provident.Bank , by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.



Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on February 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Dial-in (Domestic): 1-888-336-7149 (International): 1-412-902-4175 Canada Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9657

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on February 1, 2019 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on February 15, 2019.

Replay (Domestic): 1-877-344-7529 (International): 1-412-317-0088 Canada (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9658 Passcode 10127357

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast. The call will also be archived on the Company's website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of September 30, 2018, the Company reported assets of $9.7 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

