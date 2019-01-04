ESS Introduces Suite of USB CODECs featuring Audiophile SABRE DACs

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESS Technology, the industry leader in audio and analog design, announced today a series of USB Low-Power Audiophile CODECs that feature QUAD DAC™ Technology. Intended for use in headsets and audio adaptors that demand high-quality sound, the new line of CODECs can support end-to-end audiophile quality. The family is built around a low-power USB controller that supports USB 1.1 & 2.0, and can handle audio data rates up to 32-bit 384kHz PCM. At its heart is the legendary SABRE® DAC audio converter with HyperStream® II modulation that provides the ultimate in sound quality and stable sound field. The integrated headphone amp delivers that performance all the way to the headsets with up to 2.0Vrms output voltage, ensuring plenty of headroom for demanding headsets.



Family of high performance USB audio solutions with SABRE DACs





The highly-integrated parts also include all the needed blocks to make designing a USB audio system simple, including jack detect, button detection and GPIO inputs/outputs for custom buttons or switches. Reference designs are available for USB-C audio adaptors and USB-C headsets, and the parts can be easily customized using external EEPROM.

The ES9281PRO is the flagship of the new line and can provide best-in-class audio performance at 124 dB DNR and -112 Total Harmonic Distortion plus Noise (THD+N).

The ES9281PRO is the first USB product to offer an integrated hardware MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) renderer that makes MQA playback easy and cost-efficient. MQA technology is becoming widely accepted as the standard for distributing ultra-high-quality music across a variety of platforms. The encoding process folds extra information into the signal that can be recovered later. The subsequent "unfolding" process takes place in two steps: the first unfold, called Core Decoding, can be done on most DSP systems, including software included in smartphone applications. The final step in the unfolding, called rendering, needs to be done in tight cooperation with the DAC. The ES9281PRO will automatically detect the MQA stream and engage the rendering; the entire process requires no additional design work.

An integrated Audio Signal Processor (ASP) allows for creating real-time audio filters for use as Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), customized Parametric Equalizer (PEQ), Sidetone, or other filter-based audio effects.

The ES9280PRO offers the same impressive audiophile features as the ES9281PRO but without the MQA rendering. Both products feature a wide range of additional input formats beyond USB. In addition to the standard microphone support, they feature stereo line input and 8-channel I2S, allowing it to act as USB audio bridge for desktop audio player applications.

The third product in the line, The ES9270, offers a streamlined solution focused on creating high-quality headsets and dongles. The ES9270 can provide 117 dB DNR and -110 Total Harmonic Distortion plus Noise (THD+N) and features the same low-power audio controller as the flagship, without the ASP or I2S bridge. These parts are ideal for mainstream USB-C headsets and adaptors that still want great sound.

Samples, evaluation boards, and reference designs are available now for all three parts; in addition, the ES9281PRO will be featured for listening in the ESS demo suite at the 2019 CES show in Las Vegas, January 8th - 11th. For more information, contact your local sales representative.

About ESS Technology

For more than three decades, ESS Technology has been on the cutting edge of audio technology. A privately-held fabless semiconductor company, ESS Technology designs and markets high-performance analog and HiFi audio devices for mobile, consumer, automotive, and professional audiophile systems. The company was founded in 1984, and today ESS Technology is best known for its SABRE series of high-performance audio products. For more information, visit http://www.esstech.com .

About MQA

Using pioneering scientific research into how people hear, the MQA team has created a technology that captures the sound of the original studio performance. The master MQA file is fully authenticated and small enough to stream, while also being backward compatible, so you can play MQA music on any device. MQA's award-winning technology is licensed by labels, music services and hardware manufacturers worldwide, and is certified by the RIAA. MQA is a UK-based private company.

For more information about MQA visit www.mqa.co.uk

