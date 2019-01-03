Gritstone Oncology to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types, today announced that Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer, will present a company overview on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. PST during the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The company will hold a question and answer session immediately following the presentation.



A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Gritstone Oncology website at https://ir.gritstoneoncology.com/investors. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. Gritstone develops its products by leveraging two key pillars—first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE™, which is designed to predict, from a routine tumor biopsy, the tumor-specific neoantigens (TSNA) that are presented on a patient's tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients' TSNA to potentially drive the patient's immune system to specifically attack and destroy tumors. The company's lead product candidate, GRANITE-001, is a personalized neoantigen-based immunotherapy beginning Phase 1 clinical testing. Gritstone's second product candidate, SLATE-001, is a shared neoantigen ("off-the-shelf") immunotherapy which is advancing towards the clinic. Novel tumor-specific antigens can also provide targets for bispecific antibody (BiSAb) therapeutics for solid tumors, and Gritstone's BiSAb program is currently in lead optimization. For more information, please visit gritstoneoncology.com.

Contacts

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

(973) 271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com