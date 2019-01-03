Lands' End Announces Participation in the 21st Annual ICR Conference

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) today announced that the Company will be participating in the 21st Annual ICR Conference, held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL, on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 with a fireside chat presentation at 2:30 PM Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.landsend.com . An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com, international websites, third party online marketplaces, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

Contacts:

Lands' End, Inc.

James Gooch

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Jean Fontana

(646) 277-1214

Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com