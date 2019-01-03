Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) today announced that John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 8:30.a.m PT. The Q&A breakout session will immediately follow the presentation at 9:00 a.m. PT.



An audio webcast of the presentation and breakout session can be accessed through the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at http://ir.amicusrx.com/events.cfm , and will be archived for 90 days.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a global, patient-centric biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at www.amicusrx.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Investors:

Amicus Therapeutics

Sara Pellegrino, IRC

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

spellegrino@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-5044

Media / Multimedia Assets:

Pure Communications

Jennifer Paganelli

jpaganelli@purecommunications.com

(347) 658-8290

FOLD–G