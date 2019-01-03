Washington, DC, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Celebrate Capri at The Hay-Adams Hotel

Photos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/q0j6sspb7w82a0x/AAAEJ3p8YkI2zr58CFuGRov7a?dl=0 https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ncwgjjjeazttnk1/AAACCktsGbMCYRcq5kJjwcOba?dl=0

Washington, D.C. - From February 4-10, 2019, Washingtonians and guests of the landmark Hay-Adams can be swept away with the flavors of Capri, Italy as Stefano Mazzone, the executive chef from the island's renowned five-star Grand Hotel Quisisana, https://www.quisisana.com/, will journey to the nation's capital. Both The Hay-Adams and Grand Hotel Quisisana are sister members of the elite group, Leading Hotels of The World. This partnership affords the rare opportunity for Mazzone to join The Hay-Adams' Executive Chef Nicolas Legret, Chef de Cuisine Jacopo Beni and Pastry Chef Elenor Apolonio-Frantz to create dishes representative of the clean Mediterranean cuisine reflective of the award-winning Quisisana's Rendez-Vous Restaurant. Mazzone perfects dishes for their simplicity, seasonality and lightness incorporating the quality products of southern Italy including the best olive oil, fish, meat and shellfish. While in Washington, he will work with Legret's culinary team to source exceptional local produce bringing forth the flavors of this unique island and the entire region of Campania.

The Grand Hotel Quisisana's owners, the Morgano family, appointed Mazzone to helm their notable kitchen in 2007, at the age of 30 because he possessed an impressive culinary background. This iconic hotel has been the favorite of politicians and poets, royalty and rock stars since it opened in 1845. He welcomed the challenge of delighting the palate of the most refined travelers from all over the world who visit Capri to enjoy this prestigious hotel on the island. Mazzone was previously in Taormina, where worked at the Hotel Sant' Andrea restaurant. His culinary career includes time working at the Teutonic by Heinz Beck.

Guests at The Hay-Adams will enjoy a prix-fixe dinner menu beginning Monday, February 4 in the elegant Lafayette restaurant. Furthermore, throughout the entire week, the chef's collaborative efforts will introduce Italian dishes on the breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch menus. One will also find highlighted specials showcased on the hotel's famous bar menu at Off The Record. A selection of the most popular dishes will remain on the menus for the remainder of the month of February.

On February 7, an exclusive dinner will be held at Top of The Hay including a four-course menu with Italian wine pairings. With a commanding view overlooking the White House, this Capri tasting experience is limited to 40 guests and is priced at $295 including taxes and gratuity.

In addition to exceptional cuisine from the island of Capri, guests will enjoy a signature cocktail from the Grand Hotel Quisisana which will be available for the month of February.

Capri Meets Washington as Quisisana Partners with The Hay-Adams

À la carte dinner menu

Insalata di Astice con Battuto di Pomodoro e Salsa Aioli

Lobster Salad, tomato Tartare and Aioli Sauce

Vitello Tonnato

Veal with Tuna Sauce

Broccoli e Acciughe

Broccoli and Anchovies

Parmigiana di Melanzane in Piedi

Eggplant Parmigiana

Risotto al Pomodoro, Capperi e Olive

Tomato Risotto with Capers and Olives

Tortelli di Patate e Provola con Astice

Potato and Provola Cheese Tortelli with Lobster Sauce

Stracci di Pasta Verde Gratinati Come una Lasagna Napoletana

Gratinated Green Stracci Pasta with Neapolitan Ragù

Spaghetti con le Vongole

Spaghetti with Clams

Capesante Arrosto, Carciofi al Prezzemolo

Roasted Scallops with Parsley Artichokes

Spigola Grigliata al Limone, Colatura di Pomodoro e Maionese Leggera all'Origano

Grilled Sea Bass with Lemon and Tomato Juice, lightly Oregano Mayonnaise

Pollo Ruspante in Salsa Fricassea, Funghi e Cipollotti Brasati

Roasted farm Chicken in Fricassee Sauce, Mushrooms and Spring Onion

Filetto di Manzo al Pepe

Beef Fillet with mixed Pepper Sauce

Desserts

Choco Qvisi

Babà al Rum

***

Caprese Touches for Breakfast

Almond Chocolate Caprese Cake

Croissant with Lemon Marmelade

Sfogliatelle Lisce e Ricce

Tangerine Marmelade

Bread and Butter

Mozzarella

Ox-Heart Tomato Eggs en Cocotte in "Purgatory" with Tomato Sauce and Bread

Omelette with Mozzarella "o Filoscio"

Drops of Capri cuisine for lunch

Tuna Carpaccio with Capers and Olives

Caprese Salad

Spaghetti "sciuè sciuè", fresh Tomato Sauce

Mezzi Paccheri Pasta with Lemon

Blackspot Seabream in Tomato Broth with Shellfish

Meat Balls Ragù, mashed Potato and sautéed Turnip Tops

***

The Hay-Adams is located at 800 16th Street NW, Washington DC, 20006, across Lafayette Square from the White House. The historic Hay-Adams offers guests Washington's most prestigious address with views overlooking the White House, Lafayette Square and St. John's Church, the "Church of the Presidents." Consistently recognized as one of the world's best hotels by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Fodor's Travel and U.S. News & World Report, the hotel is just minutes from the Smithsonian Museums, the Washington Monument, the Capitol Building, the Mall, as well as convenient to Metro stations and the convention center. For reservations or more information call (202) 638-6600 or visit their website at www.hayadams.com.

###

Heather Freeman The Hay Adams 202 441 3607 heather@heatherfreeman.com