Incysus Therapeutics Completes Series A Financing and Announces the Appointment of Travis Whitfill, MPH to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. ("Incysus"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering an innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of cancers, today announced the final closing of a $10 million Series A round of financing. Proceeds from the financing will be used to support advancement of the Company's drug-resistant immunotherapy technology in both pre-clinical and clinical programs including the launch of its first two Phase 1 programs, expected in the first half of 2019. The investment was led by Bios Partners with others participating.



"We are excited to close this first institutional financing round with knowledgeable, high-caliber investors," said William Ho, President and Chief Executive Officer of Incysus. "The new funding validates our business plan and approach. It will enable us to continue to build the team, while expanding the capabilities and opportunities of this cutting-edge scientific platform as we initiate clinical trials for blood and solid tumor cancers."

Incysus also announced the appointment of Travis Whitfill, MPH to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Whitfill is a Partner at Bios Partners. He received scientific training at leading academic institutions including M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Duke University, and Yale University. He serves on the board of several companies, including Azitra Inc. and 410 Medical Inc., and is an Entrepreneur in Residence at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He also holds a research appointment at the Yale School of Medicine. Mr. Whitfill is the co-founder of several startup companies, has led numerous grant-funded projects, holds several patents, and has co-authored over three dozen publications.

"Bios Partners is privileged to lead Incysus' Series A financing," said Mr. Whitfill. "Incysus is a differentiated immuno-oncology company with decades of world-class scientific research at its foundation. We see tremendous potential with Incysus' γδ T cell platform, and this investment demonstrates our commitment to advancing cutting-edge technologies. With an experienced team, multiple shots on goal and a robust R&D strategy, Incysus is well-positioned to deliver breakthrough therapies to cancer patients. I am honored to join the board of Incysus and am confident in the trajectory and potential of the Company."

Mr. Ho continued, "We are pleased to have Travis join the Incysus Board. He brings insight and experience that will be valuable as we continue to build the Company."

About Bios Partners

Bios Partners is a venture capital firm focused on investing in early-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. Founded in 2014 and based in Fort Worth, TX, the firm utilizes an experienced team of industry professionals to actively collaborate with its investment portfolio companies and enhance stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.biospartners.com .

About Incysus Therapeutics, Inc.

Incysus is focused on delivering a novel off-the-shelf cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. By using genetically modified gamma-delta (γδ) T cells, the Company's technology addresses the challenges that immunotherapies face targeting cold, low mutation cancers. Incysus' immuno-oncology programs include activated and gene-modified adoptive cellular therapies that protect cells from chemotherapy and allow novel combinations to disrupt the tumor microenvironment and more selectively target cancer cells. Since the Company's inception in early 2016, Incysus has filed two Investigational New Drug applications (IND) and has initiated several cancer programs in early pre-clinical stages, including a checkpoint combination program. The Company's first program is targeted to leukemia and lymphoma patients and the IND related to this program was accepted by the FDA in late 2017. The Company's second program is targeted to treat patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). In collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Incysus has advanced its technology and expects to begin both Phase 1 trials in the first half of 2019. For more information, visit www.incysus.com .