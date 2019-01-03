François Desjardins of Laurentian Bank Financial Group to speak at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference

MONTREAL, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- François Desjardins, President and Chief Executive Officer at Laurentian Bank Financial Group, will speak at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference on January 8, 2019, at 2:10 p.m. (ET) in Toronto.

This event will be broadcast live via webcast at https://lbcfg.ca , under the section Investor Centre, under Presentations and Events. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the "Group" or the "Bank").

With more than 3,600 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its customers through its businesses: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank and Capital Markets. The Group - with pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the United States - is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $46 billion in balance sheet assets and $29 billion in assets under administration.





Contact information: