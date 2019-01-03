SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers Apple Inc. ("Apple" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AAPL). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/aapl.



The investigation concerns whether Apple and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 2, 2019, Apple revealed that its revenue for the first fiscal quarter of 2019 would be more than 7% lower than it expected because of "[l]ower than anticipated iPhone revenue, primarily in Greater China, [which] accounts for all of [Apple's] revenue shortfall to [its] guidance and for much more than [its] entire year-over-year revenue decline." Conversely, on November 1, 2018 CEO Tim Cook stated during Apple's fourth quarter 2018 conference call, that "[o]ur business in China was very strong last quarter. We grew 16%, which we're very happy with. iPhone in particular was very strong, very strong double-digit growth there." Following this news, Apple stock dropped $11.97 per share, or roughly 7.5%, during aftermarket trading hours on January 2, 2019.

