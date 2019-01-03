OSE Immunotherapeutics to present at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 Conference

During JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

San Francisco, January 7-9, 2019

NANTES, France, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (GREY:ORPHF, Mnémo: OSE)), today announced that Alexis Peyroles, CEO, will present an overview of the Company's business and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the Biotech Showcase™ to be held Jan. 7-9, 2019, in San Francisco.

The details of OSE Immunotherapeutics' presentation are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase™ 2019 Conference

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. PST

Location: Yosemite C (Ballroom level), Hilton San Francisco Union Square – 333 O'Farrell Street

The presentation will be webcast live and is accessible for 3 months:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1226626&tp_key=ac6dc1c6be

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmmune diseases. The company has a diversified first-in-class clinical portfolio consisting of several scientific and technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. The most advanced therapeutic-candidate, Tedopi®, is a proprietary combination of 10 neo-epitopes aimed at stimulating T-lymphocytes and is currently in Phase 3 development in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after checkpoint inhibitor failure (anti PD-1 and anti PD-L1) and in Phase 2 testing in pancreatic cancer in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo®. FR104 (an anti-CD28 mAb) has successfully completed Phase 1 testing and has potential to treat autoimmune diseases. In April 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE signed a global license and collaboration agreement to develop preclinical checkpoint inhibitor OSE-172 (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody) in multiple cancer indications. OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) is partnered with Servier under an option agreement up to the completion of a Phase 2 clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel diseases; in parallel, Servier plans a development in the Sjögren syndrome. OSE-127 is currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics' management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "target", "plan", or "estimate", their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import.

Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics' shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Reference Document filed with the AMF on 26 April 2018, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2017, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics' website.

Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.