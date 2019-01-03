Mspark Announces Promotion of Tim Falvey to Vice President, National Sales

HELENA, Ala., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, has recently promoted Tim Falvey to Vice President, National Sales.



Tim has held the role of Sales Director at Mspark for two years. In his new role, Tim will lead a team of Sales Directors focused on serving existing national clients as well as prospecting and winning new national clients for Mspark. He will support the team in reaching both individual and collective objectives as they partner with clients to bring them effective results.

"I couldn't be more excited about Tim's new role as a leader of one of our National Sales Teams," commented Steve Mitzel, CEO of Mspark. "Tim not only brings valuable sales leadership experience to this role and deep industry experience, but also brings the insights of our clients' needs and how to best deliver results."

Tim has almost 30 years of experience, largely focused in the direct mail industry. Prior to joining Mspark, he spent 14 years at Valassis, also in the direct mail industry. While at Valassis, Tim led a team of new business sales representatives to success. He also held a sales leadership role at HomeServe USA and was a partner in a direct mail marketing agency. Tim graduated from IONA College Hagan School of Business with a degree in Marketing.

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27.4 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

