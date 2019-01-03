Gentex Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 and Year-End Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, is pleased to announce that it will release its fourth quarter 2018 and year-end financial results on Wednesday, January 30, before the market opens. The company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9:30am ET to discuss the results. The call will also be available to the general public via a live audio webcast.



The dial-in number to participate in the call is (844) 389-8658, passcode 7285861. Participants may listen to the call via audio streaming at www.gentex.com or by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/u2pojeog .

A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the call at http://ir.gentex.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-past-events .

