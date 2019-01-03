SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 8, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. ("Nissan" or the "Company") (OTCMKT: NSANY ) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Nissan securities between December 10, 2013 and November 16, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/nsany.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements.

On November 19, 2018, media outlets reported that the Company's Chairman Carlos Ghosn had been arrested by Japanese authorities for violations of Japanese financial law. In a press release, Nissan stated that the Company "has been conducting an internal investigation over the past several months regarding misconduct involving the company's Representative Director and Chairman Carlos Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly", which revealed "that over many years both Ghosn and Kelly have been reporting compensation amounts in the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report that were less than the actual amount, in order to reduce the disclosed amount of Carlos Ghosn's compensation." The Company further stated that "in regards to Ghosn, numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets, and Kelly's deep involvement has also been confirmed." Following this news, Nissan's American depositary receipt price dropped sharply.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Nissan you have until February 8, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

