Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Aphria Inc. – APHA

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) ("Aphria") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Aphria on behalf of purchasers of Aphria securities between July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



According to the complaint, Aphria produces and sells medical cannabis. The Class Period commences on July 17, 2018, when Aphria announced its plans to acquire "industry-leading companies in Colombia, Argentina, Jamaica and a right of first offer and refusal in respect of Brazil through a definitive share purchase agreement with Scythian Biosciences, Inc."

According to the complaint, on December 3, 2018, Quintessential Capital Management and Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Aphria's recent acquisitions in Latin America were part of a series of transactions designed to enrich Aphria insiders and that these acquisitions lacked established operations and/or licenses to operate in the cannabis industry. Following this news, Aphria's share price fell $1.85 per share, or over 23%, to close at $6.05 per share on December 3, 2018.

Then, on December 4, 2018, Aphria denied the claims made in the report stating, among other things, that it had received "financial advice and a fairness opinion from Cormark Securities Inc., [Aphria]'s independent and qualified financial advisor, that the consideration to be offered by Aphria in respect of the transaction was fair from a financial point of view, to Aphria." Following this news, Aphria's share price fell $1.54 per share, or over 25%, to close at $4.51 per share on December 4, 2018.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Latin American assets acquired by Aphria lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; (2) the acquisition of the Latin American assets would enrich Aphria's Chief Executive Officer and other insiders at the expense of shareholders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Aphria's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

