Orgenesis CEO Selected to Participate in Cell and Gene Therapy Workshop at Biotech Showcase 2019 in California

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS), a developer, manufacturer and service provider of advanced cell therapies, today announced that Vered Caplan, Chief Executive Officer, has been selected to participate in a workshop entitled "Cell and gene therapy: The financing surge" at the 2019 Biotech Showcase. The event will be held on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time in the Yosemite A room at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco, CA. Vered Caplan has been invited to discuss how disruptive therapeutic products have shifted the investment and financial landscape within the Gene and Cell Therapy sector.



About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a vertically integrated developer, manufacturer and service provider in the cell and gene therapy industry. The Company operates through two platforms including (i) a Cell Therapy ("CT") development platform and (ii) a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization ("CDMO") platform. Through its CT development platform, the Company is focused on the development of proprietary cell therapies, including its autologous trans-differentiation technology and therapeutic collaborations and licensing with other pre-clinical and clinical-stage biopharma companies and research and healthcare institutes. Through its CDMO platform, the Company is focused on manufacturing and development services for other biopharma companies. Through its CT development platform and CDMO platform, the Company's aim is to utilize its know-how and intellectual property in order to bring Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products ("ATMPs") to patients by leveraging and evolving its expertise toward decentralized point-of-care ("POCare") cell therapy manufacturing. This approach supports the Company's business philosophy of bringing to market significant life-improving medical treatments to patients faster and in a cost-effective way. For more information, visit www.orgenesis.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the success of our CDMO operations, the success of our partnership with Great Point Partners, our ability to achieve and maintain overall profitability, the sufficiency of working capital to realize our business plans, the development of our transdifferentiation technology as therapeutic treatment for diabetes which could, if successful, be a cure for Type 1 Diabetes; our technology not functioning as expected; our ability to retain key employees; our ability to satisfy the rigorous regulatory requirements for new procedures; our competitors developing better or cheaper alternatives to our products and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2017, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.