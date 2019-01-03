Cabaletta Bio to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of cellular therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. PST. The conference will be held at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA.



About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio is focused on the discovery and development of T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Cabaletta's therapeutic platform produces highly selective autologous C himeric A uto A ntibody R eceptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to precisely bind and destroy only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The platform is based on the revolutionary Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell technology developed at the University of Pennsylvania ("Penn") that resulted in one of the first commercially-available CAR T cell products for the treatment of B cell malignancies. Cabaletta was founded by Penn physician/scientists Michael Milone, M.D., Ph.D., and Aimee Payne, M.D., Ph.D., who serve as co-chairs of Cabaletta's Scientific Advisory Board and Steven Nichtberger, M.D., CEO of Cabaletta. Cabaletta has an exclusive global licensing agreement and multiple sponsored research agreements with the University of Pennsylvania to develop the CAAR T technology to treat B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Company's lead therapeutic program is a potential treatment for a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease, mucosal pemphigus vulgaris (mPV), which is a rare skin disorder that causes painful blisters and sores on mucous membranes leading to severe and sometimes debilitating and life-altering effects. An IND submission is planned for 2H19. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com.

Contacts :

Steven Nichtberger, M.D.

Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

investors@cabalettabio.com

Media :

Nancie Steinberg

212-213-0006, ext. 318

nsteinberg@burnsmc.com

Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

212-213-0006, ext. 364

rflamm@burnsmc.com