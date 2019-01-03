Esports Entertainment Group Opens New Global Headquarters In Malta, Hires Two Key Executives

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL:OTCQB) (or the "Company"), a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, is pleased to announce the hiring of two key executives and the opening of our new global headquarters in Malta.



Malta was chosen due to its strategic location within the European Union, as well as, access to a highly educated and multi-lingual workforce, especially in the fields of online gambling. The Malta office launch includes two (2) key executive hires and will serve as the new global headquarters of the Company, with additional personnel expected to be added through 2019 as the Company ramps up development of its esports betting operations through vie.gg , the world's first and most transparent esports betting exchange.

NEW ADDITIONS TO EXECUTIVE TEAM

The Company is pleased to announce the hiring of the following two key executives:

Adrien J. Lefèvre – Chief Risk & Compliance Officer

Adrien has served as a Compliance Officer, including Regulatory Compliance Officer and Money Laundering Reporting Officer in the gaming industry since 2015, including his most recent position with The Multi Group Ltd. He will be responsible for creating an integrated risk framework, assess risk, quantify risk limits, develop plans to mitigate risks and manage any new license applications in any regulated jurisdictions. His extensive experience at all levels of compliance will be invaluable as Esports Entertainment Group pursues additional gambling licenses in 2019 to further strengthen its market position and rapidly expand into new geographic regions.

Jenny Pace – Head Of Payments

Jenny has specialized in payments processing for almost 25 years, including her most recent position as Country Manager and Director of Western Union Business Solutions in Malta since 2009, where she maintained full leadership and operational control. Her list of responsibilities will be extensive, including but not limited to, managing our relationships with banks, credit card companies and payment processors, as well as, insuring vie.gg provides its players with the most up to date payment options. Given the speed at which the payments world is changing, her extensive payments experience and industry relationships will be critical to the success of Esports Entertainment Group.

Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group, stated, "The opening of our Malta office and the addition of our newest executives is a new milestone for Esports Entertainment Group. Malta is a full EU member nation that provides greater resources and the infrastructure necessary to continue our growth. The addition of Jenny and Adrien significantly strengthens our regulatory and operational expertise."

ABOUT VIE.GG

vie. gg offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secured platform to the global esports audience, excluding jurisdictions that prohibit online gambling. vie. gg features wagering on the following esports games:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO)

League of Legends

Dota 2

Call of Duty

Overwatch

PUBG

Hearthstone

StarCraft II

This press release is available on our Online Investor Relations Community for shareholders and potential shareholders to ask questions, receive answers and collaborate with management in a fully moderated forum at https://agoracom.com/ir/EsportsEntertainmentGroup

Redchip investor relations Esports Entertainment Group Investor Page:

http://www.gmblinfo.com

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience at vie. gg. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds licenses to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission in Canada. The Company maintains offices in Antigua, Curacao and Warsaw, Poland. Esports Entertainment common stock is listed on the OTCQB under the symbol GMBL. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

Corporate Finance

1-268-562-9111

ir@esportsentertainmentgroup.com



Media & Investor Relations Inquiries

AGORACOM

ESPO@agoracom.com

http://agoracom.com/ir/eSportsEntertainmentGroup

U.S. Investor Relations

RedChip

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

info@redchip.com