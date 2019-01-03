BIO-key Debuts Robust Biometric/Bluetooth Carabiner Locks for Bikes, Scooters & Motorcycles and Smart Commercial Biometric Locks with Cloud Hosted Tracking and Reporting Capabilities at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS and WALL, N.J., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric authentication and security solutions, today announced it will introduce a new line of robust biometric and Bluetooth enabled carabiner locks for bicycles, scooters and motorcycles at CES 2019 January 8th – 11th in BOOTH #36934 at the Westgate Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. BIO-key will also be unveiling its new Smart Commercial Lock solution (SCL) which adds innovative cloud and wireless carrier connectivity to BIO-key's existing biometric and Bluetooth TouchLock™ solutions.

Pictured above: BIO-key's new TouchLock Biometric Carabiner Bicycle/Motorcycle Lock. Dimensions: 13" x 6.5" | Carabiner Product Specs: Aluminum Alloy | Weather Resistant 154 | 360-degree fingerprint capture sensor | Operates on Android 4.3+ and iOS 6.0+ | User can enroll up to 20 fingerprints.



BIO-key International will unveil its new Smart Commercial Lock solution (SCL) at CES. The system adds innovative cloud and wireless carrier connectivity to BIO-key's existing biometric and Bluetooth TouchLock™ solutions.





Robust Biometric Carabiner Locks for Bicycles, Scooters and Motorcycles

BIO-key will introduce three new Carabiner locks, designed to provide strong security that prevents theft of bicycles, scooters and motorcycles. The new TouchLock Carabiner line is designed for urban cities and other areas where a stronger, more robust security solution is required.

Smart Commercial Lock Solution

A practical use case example of the SCL System is to monitor and trace the identity of the person who opens or closes the lock used to secure a container or a truck with inventory in transit at any time.

The SLC System provides an easy to manage physical security solution running on the Azure IoT Cloud platform that allows customers to monitor the movement, access and security of their products, thereby delivering a higher level of centralized security, management and peace of mind. SCL is an extension of BIO-key's TouchLock biometric - Bluetooth enabled padlocks and bicycle locks as well as its line of Compact Fingerprint Scanners.

Compact Fingerprint Scanners

BIO-key will also be demonstrating its compact fingerprint scanner line, which is time-tested and qualified to operate with Windows Hello, Microsoft's consumer biometric sign-in platform.

BIO-key's fingerprint sensor technology and associated products are designed to enhance security and convenience by leveraging the company's proprietary biometric innovations. BIO-key is committed to designing and developing new products that support IoT and provide the security necessary to protect our connected world.

"CES's 160,000 visitors come to see the very latest in technology-based innovations – providing an outstanding forum to introduce our new Carabiner Locks and Smart Commercial Lock solution," stated Kelvin Wong, Managing Director, BIO-key Hong Kong. "Our SCL solution substantially expands the security, capabilities and value of physical locks by adding wireless remote tracking to our unique biometric and Bluetooth access control. Now consumers and enterprises can not only secure valuable goods, but also remotely monitor their location and access via the lock. Additionally, we have designed our SCL solution to be easily incorporated into other OEM solutions to expand the market potential of this innovative technology. This new technology reflects our R&D team's commitment to leveraging our world-class biometric technologies to create new use cases and revenue opportunities that deliver value-added, user-friendly solutions," added Mr. Wong.

BIO-key's CEO Michael DePasquale commented, "We are excited to kick off 2019 showcasing our latest biometric technology solutions that bring enhanced security and ease of use to pervasive consumer and commercial Internet of Things (IOT) functions. We made solid progress in 2018 advancing our products and growing revenues across an increasingly diversified base of business, closing out the year with over $10M in orders for our biometric software solutions. With a solid base of revenue already booked for 2019 and an active business development effort kicking off at CES next week, we are very confident in our ability to drive continued growth in 2019."

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

About BIO-key International, Inc. BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key's software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly and attractively priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.

BIO-key's TouchLock line of fingerprint and Bluetooth-enabled padlocks brings the security and ease of use of biometric technology to your home, office, school, gym or pastimes. Available at a growing base of retail and e-tail outlets and via www.shopbio-key.com , these innovative padlocks provide even more ways to "BIO-key your world."

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to develop new products and evolve existing ones, customer and market acceptance of biometric solutions generally and our specific offerings, our ability to expand sales within existing customer relationships, our ability to raise additional capital, and our ability to attract and retain key personnel. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of BIO-key International, Inc., see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made.

Investor & Media Contacts

William Jones, Tanya Kamatu

Catalyst Global

212-924-9800

bkyi@catalyst-ir.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2e625f5-66f5-4fc7-8422-3a87bd18f1b8



and



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44585102-8c58-4d4b-87a6-36f8ecb03084