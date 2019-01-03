LHC Group to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) announced today that the Company is presenting at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, January 10, 2019.



The presentation will begin at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time, followed by a separate Q&A session at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access a live webcast of LHC Group's presentation and Q&A , listeners should go to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LHCgroup.com , approximately 15 minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group's services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company's 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care from 780 locations in communities in 36 states. Through its healthcare innovations business, LHC Group drives increased utilization of home healthcare and enhances patient and caregiver engagement. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 330 leading hospitals around the country.

