BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Biotech Showcase and Sachs Associates Neuroscience Innovation Forum at JPM Week

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that Chaim Lebovits, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the 2019 Biotech Showcase, being held on January 7-9, 2019 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California.



Ralph Kern M.D., MHSc, Brainstorm Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer will also participate in a panel discussion at the Sachs Associates 2nd Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum, taking place on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at the Marines' Memorial Club in San Francisco.

2019 Biotech Showcase Presentation Details

Date: Monday, January 7, 2019 Time: 11:00am Pacific Time Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Yosemite A Ballroom Webcast: https://goo.gl/dD5YCN 2nd Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum Details Date: Sunday, January 6, 2019 Time: 2:00pm Pacific Time Location: Marines' Memorial Club, SF Webcast: https://youtu.be/mVBXPFvRv9g

Meetings

BrainStorm senior management will also be hosting institutional investor and partnering meetings at the 2019 Biotech Showcase conference ( https://goo.gl/SGFm62 ). Please use the Investor contact information provided below to schedule a meeting.

About NurOwn®

NurOwn® (MSC-NTF) cells represent a promising investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders. MSC-NTF cells are produced from autologous, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that have been expanded and differentiated ex vivo. MSCs are converted into MSC-NTF cells by growing them under patented conditions that induce the cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors. Autologous MSC-NTF cells can effectively deliver multiple NTFs and immunomodulatory cytokines directly to the site of damage to elicit a desired biological effect and ultimately slow or stabilize disease progression. BrainStorm is currently conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of autologous MSC-NTF cells for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has also recently received U.S. FDA acceptance to initiate a Phase 2 trial in progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and plans to start enrollment in early 2019.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in ALS. BrainStorm is currently enrolling a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six sites in the U.S., supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. For more information, visit BrainStorm's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.

Safe-Harbor Statements

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information constitute "forward-looking statements" and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Terms and phrases such as "may", "should", "would", "could", "will", "expect", "likely", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "predict", "potential", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with BrainStorm's limited operating history, history of losses; minimal working capital, dependence on its license to Ramot's technology; ability to adequately protect the technology; dependence on key executives and on its scientific consultants; ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

CONTACTS



Media:

Joseph Petroziello

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Phone: +1.215.485.6797

Email: JP@brainstorm-cell.com