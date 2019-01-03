Achillion Announces Nicole Vitullo Elected to Chair the Board of Directors

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients and families affected by disorders of the complement system, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has elected Nicole Vitullo Chair. Ms. Vitullo is a partner with Domain Associates LLC and has been a member of Achillion's Board of Directors since September 2010. As Chair, she replaces David Scheer, who has served on the Achillion Board since 1998 and was elected Chair in March 2010. Mr. Scheer will remain on the Board of Directors of the Company.



"Nicole's successful track record and experience advising and helping grow public healthcare companies makes her an excellent choice for this leadership position as we continue to advance Achillion," said Mr. Scheer. "We believe Achillion is well positioned to drive its complement factor D inhibitor programs into late-stage development and achieve its goal to offer patients new and innovative treatments for immune-related diseases associated with the complement alternative pathway."

Ms. Vitullo, commented, "Achillion is an exciting clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with a compelling and promising platform. I am honored to serve as Chair and look forward to working with David, the other Board members and the Achillion management team to create both near-term and long-term value for our shareholders. I would also like to thank David for his leadership and his significant contributions to Achillion throughout his tenure."

Ms. Vitullo serves as a partner at Domain Associates LLC, a healthcare-focused private equity firm. For more than a decade, Ms. Vitullo was responsible for Domain Public Equity Partners L.P., a fund focused on private investments in public companies. Ms. Vitullo joined Domain Associates in 1999 and became a Partner in 2004. Prior to Domain, she was senior vice president at Rothschild Asset Management, Inc. where she had responsibility for the U.S. public market investments of International Biotechnology Trust plc and Biotechnology Investments Limited. Ms. Vitullo currently also serves on the Board of Directors of Celtaxsys, Esperion Therapeutics, Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Antios Therapeutics. She received a B.A. in mathematics and an MBA in finance from the University of Rochester.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing its oral factor D inhibitors into late-stage development and commercialization. Factor D is an essential enzyme in the alternative pathway of the complement system, a part of the innate immune system. Achillion is initially focusing its drug development activities on alternative pathway-mediated diseases where there are no approved therapies or where existing therapies are inadequate for patients. Potential indications being evaluated for its compounds include paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), and immune complex mediated membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN). Each of the product candidates in the Company's oral factor D portfolio was discovered in its laboratories and is wholly owned. To advance its investigational product candidates into Phase 3 clinical trials and commercialization, the Company plans to work closely with key stakeholders including patients, payors, regulators and healthcare professionals. More information is available at http://www.achillion.com .

