INSYS Therapeutics to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PHOENIX, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. announced today that Saeed Motahari, president and chief executive officer, and Andy Long, chief financial officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference as follows:



Date: Thursday, January 10th, 2019 Time: 10:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time Location: Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, California

The presentation will be webcast live at the above-mentioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Investors section of company's website at https://www.insysrx.com/ , under Presentations & Events. Accessible at the same webpage, the presentation slides will be available during and after the conference.



INSYS Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes innovative drugs and novel drug delivery systems of therapeutic molecules that improve patients' quality of life. Using proprietary spray technology and capabilities to develop pharmaceutical cannabinoids, INSYS is developing a pipeline of products intended to address unmet medical needs and the clinical shortcomings of existing commercial products. INSYS is committed to developing medications for potentially treating anaphylaxis, epilepsy, Prader-Willi syndrome, opioid addiction and overdose, and other disease areas with a significant unmet need.