ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|17-Dec-18
|41,039
|142.58
|5,851,361.59
|18-Dec-18
|40,761
|143.55
|5,851,157.58
|19-Dec-18
|41,731
|140.21
|5,851,118.70
|20-Dec-18
|42,951
|136.23
|5,851,108.68
|21-Dec-18
|44,007
|132.92
|5,849,388.35
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
