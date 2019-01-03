ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 17-Dec-18 41,039 142.58 5,851,361.59 18-Dec-18 40,761 143.55 5,851,157.58 19-Dec-18 41,731 140.21 5,851,118.70 20-Dec-18 42,951 136.23 5,851,108.68 21-Dec-18 44,007 132.92 5,849,388.35

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).