AC Immune Announces Appointment of Dr. Marie Kosco-Vilbois as Chief Scientific Officer

Lausanne, Switzerland, January 3, 2019 - AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on Neurodegenerative Diseases, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Marie Kosco-Vilbois, as Chief Scientific Officer, effective January 3, 2019.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Dr. Marie Kosco-Vilbois as our Chief Scientific Officer. The Company will benefit greatly from her extensive experience in Immunology and Drug Development, which will enhance growth of the Company's robust pipeline in Neurodegenerative Diseases."

In this position, Dr. Kosco-Vilbois will report directly to CEO Andrea Pfeifer. To facilitate her rapid integration into the Company she will be supported by Dr. David Lowe who has led AC Immune's Research ad interim and has held senior R&D roles in the Company since 2014.

About Dr. Marie Kosco-Vilbois

Dr. Kosco-Vilbois, a US citizen, has extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and has served as Chief Scientific Officer of Novimmune since 2005. Prior to joining Novimmune in 2002, Dr. Kosco-Vilbois was Head of Immunology and Preclinical Pharmacology at the Serono Pharmaceutical Research Institute, a Senior Scientist and then Head of Immunology at the Glaxo Wellcome Research Institute in Geneva and a Scientific Member of the Basel Institute for Immunology. During her career, she has taken numerous Biologicals from discovery into pre-clinical studies and clinical development, most notably filing market applications of a Biological for an Orphan indication.

Dr. Kosco-Vilbois gained her Bachelor's Degree in Biology from Rutgers University, New Jersey, US, and a PhD in Anatomy and Immunology from the Medical College of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, US.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company, listed on NASDAQ, which aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for Neurodegenerative Diseases. The Company designs, discovers and develops therapeutic as well as diagnostic products intended to prevent and modify diseases caused by misfolding proteins. AC Immune's two proprietary technology platforms create antibodies, small molecules and vaccines designed to address a broad spectrum of neurodegenerative indications, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD). The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates - with five product candidates currently in clinical trials. The most advanced of these is crenezumab, a humanized anti-beta-amyloid monoclonal IgG4 antibody that targets monomeric and aggregated forms of beta-amyloid, with highest affinity for neurotoxic oligomers. Crenezumab is currently in two Phase 3 clinical studies for AD, under a global program conducted by collaboration partner Roche/Genentech. Other collaborations include Lilly, Biogen, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Nestlé Institute of Health Sciences, Life Molecular Imaging (formerly Piramal Imaging) and Essex Bio-Technology.

