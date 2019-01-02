Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LDIC North American Small Business Fund Announces Dividend for December 31, 2018

Globe Newswire  
January 02, 2019 5:21pm   Comments
Share:

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LDIC Inc. is pleased to announce the LDIC North American Small Business Fund paid a distribution in the amount of $0.1397 for Series A, $0.1440 for Series F and $0.1429 for Series F1 on December 31, 2018 to unitholders of record on December 28, 2018.  

For additional information or inquiries on the Fund or LDIC Inc., please call 416-362-4141 or visit our website at www.ldic.ca.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga