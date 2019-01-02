LDIC North American Small Business Fund Announces Dividend for December 31, 2018
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LDIC Inc. is pleased to announce the LDIC North American Small Business Fund paid a distribution in the amount of $0.1397 for Series A, $0.1440 for Series F and $0.1429 for Series F1 on December 31, 2018 to unitholders of record on December 28, 2018.
For additional information or inquiries on the Fund or LDIC Inc., please call 416-362-4141 or visit our website at www.ldic.ca.