Otonomy to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.



A live audio webcast of the presentation and breakout question and answer session will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the company's website ( www.otonomy.com ).

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière's disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com .

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Spectrum

Leticia Diaz

Vice President

202.587.2517

ldiaz@spectrumscience.com