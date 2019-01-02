Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that Scott Struthers, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. PT at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.



A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days in the Investors section on the company's website at www.crinetics.com .

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 25,000 people in the United States. The company is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for hyperinsulinism and neuroendocrine tumors, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing's disease. Crinetics was founded by a team of scientists with a track record of endocrine drug discovery and development. For more information please visit www.crinetics.com .

