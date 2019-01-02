Marlin Names Michael Bogansky its Chief Financial Officer

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) ("Marlin" or the "Company"), a leading provider of credit products and services to small businesses, today announced that it has named Michael R. Bogansky as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective on February 1, 2019.



In his new role, Mr. Bogansky will have responsibility for managing all of Marlin's accounting, financial reporting and planning, treasury, tax and investor relations activities. Mr. Bogansky will report to Jeffrey Hilzinger, Marlin's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Given Mike's extensive finance and accounting experience, particularly as the Chief Financial Officer of a large, complex and publicly-traded company, he has the ideal background to lead Marlin's finance and accounting activities into the future," said Mr. Hilzinger. "Mike's depth and breadth of experience will help us to develop and manage our finance and accounting activities at an increasingly strategic level, which is necessary given Marlin's recent growth and increasing complexity. I'm delighted to have him join Marlin's senior leadership team."

Mr. Bogansky joins Marlin from PHH Corporation (NYSE:PHH) where he was most recently Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. PHH was recently acquired by Ocwen Financial Corporation. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller & Principal Accounting Officer of PHH. Before joining PHH in 2003, Mr. Bogansky was a Senior Audit Associate with Deloitte & Touche, LLP.

About Marlin Business Services Corp.

Marlin Business Services Corp. is a nationwide provider of credit products and services to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. Marlin and its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Marlin Business Bank, are publicly traded (NASDAQ:MRLN). For more information about Marlin, visit www.marlinfinance.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

