Novavax to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) today announced that it will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



Presentation details are as follows:

Date and time: Wednesday, January 9, 3:00 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. P.T.

Location: Colonial Room, Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco

Live webcast: www.novavax.com , "Investors"/"Events"

A replay of the presentation will also be accessible under the "Investors/Events" section of the website at www.novavax.com.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. ResVax™, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is designed to prevent the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is also advancing NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

