S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:SBN, SBN.PR.A)) S Split Corp. has declared a monthly distribution, payable on January 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2019. Due to the decline in the net asset value ("NAV") per unit below $16.50, the Company has suspended distributions on its Class A Shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation. The NAV per Unit on December 27, 2018 was $15.63.

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares SBN $0.00000 Preferred Shares SBN.PR.A $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com .