SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. to Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. ("MedEquities" or the "Company") (NYSE:MRT) stock prior to January 2, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of MedEquities to Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Under the terms of the transaction, MedEquities shareholders will receive 0.235 Omega common shares plus $2.00 in cash for each common share of MedEquities stock they own. Based on the closing price of Omega stock on December 31, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $10.26 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/medequities-realty-trust-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The MedEquities merger investigation concerns whether the Board of MedEquities breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Omega is underpaying for MedEquities shares, thus unlawfully harming MedEquities shareholders.

