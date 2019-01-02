Tanenbaum Keale Welcomes Associate Elizabeth Gee

NEWARK, NJ, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanenbaum Keale LLP is pleased to announce attorney Elizabeth G. Gee has joined the firm as an associate in its Malvern, PA office.

Gee focuses her practice in the area of complex litigation, construction litigation and commercial matters. She is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and before the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

"Liz's experience handling complex cases and delivering the highest quality client service made her a perfect fit for our expanding Pennsylvania practice," said Tiffany M. Alexander, Malvern Managing Partner. "We're are delighted to have her join our Malvern office as the volume of work we do throughout Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey continues to grow."

About Tanenbaum Keale LLP

Tanenbaum Keale LLP is a litigation boutique representing leading national and international corporations in matters ranging from product liability and catastrophic injury to environmental and toxic tort litigation. Tanenbaum Keale provides these services from a platform that integrates decades of litigation management, resolution, trial and appellate experience with cutting edge technological tools that provide unique opportunities for collaboration and partnerships with clients. Together with its litigation technology subsidiary Xerdict Group LLC, Tanenbaum Keale has offices in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington.

