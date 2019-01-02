ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Reflective Practices in Early Childhood Education

Duluth, GA, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers PROF104: Reflective Practice in Early Childhood Education as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users January 1-31, 2019.



Throughout our busy lives, we all do a lot of thinking. We think about everything from what to prepare for dinner, to what is causing our check engine light to blink, to the conversation we had with a loved one yesterday. We think when we make lesson plans for our programs and when we make social plans for the weekend. One of the most important skills required for success in almost any modern career is the ability to think critically. According to the Foundation for Critical Thinking: "Critical thinking is the intellectually disciplined process of actively and skillfully conceptualizing, applying, analyzing, synthesizing, and/or evaluating information gathered from, or generated by, observation, experience, reflection, reasoning, or communication, as a guide to belief and action." This could be simplified to say, the ability to collect and use information in the most effective way, in order to achieve success.



Early childhood educators work with information all day long. They collect information by observing children's work and present information to children on a variety of topics. They gather and share information through conversations with families and learn new information from professional development courses or college classes. There is no doubt that childcare professionals have lots of information at their fingertips. The question then becomes, are they using the information in the most effective way, in order to achieve success? This is where critical thinking comes into play. This course focuses specifically on the skill of reflection. However it is important to note that critical thinking skills are closely tied together. For this reason, you will see references to words such as analyze, evaluate, reason, observation, etc. throughout the course. There are many ways to reflect on the information we have. Some may be relatively easy to do, while others dig deeper; encouraging childcare professionals to closely examine their professional practices.



The NAEYC Code of Ethical Conduct includes a Statement of Commitment that asks individuals who work with young children to commit to engage in an ongoing process of self-reflection, realizing that personal characteristics, biases, and beliefs have an impact on children and families. In other words, it is a childcare professional's ethical responsibility to establish a reflective practice. It ensures that they are able to continually provide the highest possible care to the children enrolled in their program. At the same time, it is also important for early childhood educators to model and teach reflection and other critical thinking skills to children. Our society has changed. Jobs of the future will not look like the jobs of the past, or even like the jobs of today. It is our responsibility to prepare students for the work they will be doing when they enter the workforce.



This course provides an examination of what it means to reflect on daily teaching practices and why it is an important practice. The course offers several models of reflection and reflective thinking strategies to help early childhood education professionals establish a reflective practice. Participants will also discover ways to plan for reflection when working with colleagues, children, and families.



"This course will help childcare professionals create appropriate learning environments, engage children in meaningful ways, and improve overall quality," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "Participants will also have the opportunity to reflect on their self-care practices in order to reduce stress."



PROF104: Reflective Practice in Early Childhood Education is a three-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.3 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.



