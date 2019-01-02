Coherus BioSciences Appoints Darlene Horton, M.D., Chief Medical and Regulatory Affairs Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS), today announced the addition of Darlene Horton, M.D. as Chief Medical and Regulatory Affairs Officer. She assumed her role on January 1, 2019.



"We are very pleased that Dr. Horton has joined the executive team at Coherus," said Denny Lanfear, Chairman, President and CEO of Coherus. "She is a foremost biotechnology leader and clinician with an exceptional track record of delivering value to patients and shareholders."

"I believe there is a significant opportunity to accelerate the development and commercialization of biosimilar products. Coherus is leading the way in expanding access to life-changing biologic medicines while also significantly reducing costs to our healthcare system," said Darlene Horton, M.D. "I am honored to be joining Denny and the team at this exciting time for the company."

Dr. Horton recently was Chief Executive Officer of TulangCo, Inc., and Chief Medical Officer at SMC Biotechnology. Previously, she was President and Chief Executive Officer of Nile Therapeutics, Inc., and Vice President and Co-Chair, Joint Steering Committee between Itero and Allergan, and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Itero Biopharmaceuticals. Prior to that, she was Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Research and Medical Affairs, Senior Vice President, Clinical Research and Member of Corporate Executive Team at Scios, Inc. (a Johnson & Johnson company), where she also was Head, CV Therapeutic Area Center of Excellence.



Darlene earned her B.S. with Honors in Microbiology, and Doctor of Medicine from University of Florida. She did her internship and residency in the Department of Pediatrics at UCSF, and her Pediatric Cardiology Fellowship at the CV Research Institute of UCSF. She worked as a UCSF Clinical Faculty member in Pediatric Cardiology for 20 years, as a Staff Pediatrician at St. Luke's Hospital and in the Intensive Care Nursery at Kaiser Hospital in San Francisco, California.

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus is a leading biosimilar company that develops and commercializes high-quality therapeutics for major regulated markets. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in process science, analytical characterization, protein production, sales and marketing and clinical-regulatory development, Coherus is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Coherus has received regulatory approval for UDENYCA™ (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the U.S. and European Union and is advancing two late-stage clinical products towards commercialization, CHS-1420 (adalimumab biosimilar) and CHS-0214 (etanercept biosimilar), and developing a robust pipeline of future products in ophthalmology (including CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar, and CHS-2020, an aflibercept biosimilar), as well as CHS-131, a small molecule for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and multiple sclerosis. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com .

