SeaChange Appoints Yossi Aloni Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video delivery platform leader SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) announced today the appointment of Yossi Aloni as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).



Reporting to Ed Terino, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Aloni will lead global sales and marketing. He will assist SeaChange in fine-tuning its recently-launched value-based engagement model, which offers content and service providers a complete delivery platform, including back-office, media asset management, ad insertion, analytics and player for linear and VOD, over managed and unmanaged networks, and available both as an on-premises and cloud solution.

"Yossi's experience in the video, broadcast, and pay TV markets spans two decades with demonstrated success in achieving significant annual revenue growth," said Mr. Terino. "His broad technical background, combined with his extensive industry experience, makes him an ideal addition to the SeaChange leadership team."

Said Mr. Aloni, "SeaChange has a solid brand, a vast installed customer base and an excellent product offering. I'm confident that SeaChange will increase its market share by providing added value solutions while reducing our customers' total-cost-of-ownership."

Most recently, Mr. Aloni served as Chief of Corporate Operations at ATEME, a leading and fast-growing video infrastructure vendor. Prior to ATEME, he served in sales, marketing and engineering executive positions with several major video industry companies.

About SeaChange International

For 25 years, SeaChange (NASDAQ:SEAC) has pioneered innovative solutions to help video providers around the world manage and monetize their content. As the video industry rapidly evolves to meet the "anytime, anywhere" demands of today's viewers, SeaChange's comprehensive content, business, viewer experience and advertising management solutions provide a mature, network-agnostic, cloud-enabled platform of scalable core capabilities that video service providers, broadcasters, content owners and brand advertisers need to create the personalized, indivisual™ experiences that drive viewer engagement and monetization. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com .

