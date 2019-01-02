Mammoth Expands Logistics / Transmission Offering via ARS/Brim Helicopter Acquisition

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth") (NASDAQ:TUSK) announced a series of transactions that provide for an expansion of its aviation services business. These transactions provide immediate vertical integration for its Cobra subsidiary via aerial powerline services while providing a platform to pursue additional aviation service opportunities. These transactions include the acquisition of 100% of Air Rescue Services ("ARS") as well as the formation of a joint venture between Mammoth and Wexford Capital ("Wexford") which purchased Brim Equipment Leasing ("Brim"). Total consideration paid by Mammoth was $7.9 million. Both transactions were closed on December 21, 2018.



Arty Straehla Mammoth's CEO stated, "The acquisitions of ARS and Brim are yet another example of the further integration of our operation while providing another strategic platform for growth. We've been working with the team at ARS/Brim for the past year in Puerto Rico and have been impressed with their expertise and service offerings. Cobra's T&D operations will now have six helicopters in its fleet, three of which are expected to operate in Puerto Rico. In addition, we expect the integration of aviation assets will provide further advantage for Cobra's pursuit of turnkey transmission work throughout North America."

Air Rescue Services / Brim Equipment Leasing

ARS offers a wide range of services in the Pacific Northwest including aerial surveillance, offshore hoisting operations, training services, search and rescue operations and transportation services. ARS currently utilizes one MD 902 aircraft.

Brim holds all three FAA certifications (FAA 133 (external load ops class A/B/C/D), FAA 135 (air carrier certificate) and FAA 137 (agricultural product dispersal)) and will initially serve as the operator of six primarily light lift aircraft, including the MD600 aircraft previously owned by Mammoth, providing services and applications including short haul/hoist operations, power line construction, search and rescue among other services. The initial ARS / Brim aviation fleet includes four MD-600 aircraft, one MD-902 aircraft and one Agusta AW109SP aircraft.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented company serving both the oil and gas and the electric utility industry in North America and US territories. Mammoth's subsidiaries provide a diversified set of services to the exploration and production industry including pressure pumping, coil tubing, natural sand and proppant services as well as trucking, drilling, cementing, water transfer among others. Its infrastructure division provides transmission, distribution and logistics services to various public and private owned utilities throughout the US and Puerto Rico.

