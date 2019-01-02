OraSure Technologies to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), a leader in point of care diagnostic tests and specimen collection devices, today announced that Dr. Stephen S. Tang, President and CEO, will speak to the investment community at the 37TH Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The conference will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet.



Dr. Tang is scheduled to speak on January 10, 2019, at approximately 7:30 AM Pacific Time (10:30 PM Eastern Time). Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by going to OraSure Technologies' web site, www.orasure.com and clicking on the Investor Info link. A replay of the webcast will be available on OraSure Technologies' web site for seven days. Alternatively, you can access the live webcast of the presentation via the following link: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare19/sessions/23982-orasure-technologies-inc/webcast

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies is a leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of point of care diagnostic and collection devices and other technologies designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. Its first-to-market, innovative products include rapid tests for the detection of antibodies to HIV and HCV on the OraQuick® platform, oral fluid sample collection, and stabilization and preparation products for molecular diagnostic applications, and oral fluid laboratory tests for detecting various drugs of abuse. OraSure's portfolio of products is sold globally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, research and academic institutions, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, commercial and industrial entities and consumers. The Company's products enable healthcare providers to deliver critical information to patients, empowering them to make decisions to improve and protect their health. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com .

