Media Advisory: News Year's Day Toronto Polar Bear Dip Raising Money for Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre

TORONTO, Jan. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its 14th year, Toronto Polar Bear Club's annual dip into Lake Ontario will take place on New Year's Day, 12 noon at Sunnyside Beach. All proceeds from the refreshing plunge will be donated to Boost CYAC, an agency that supports children and youth who have experienced abuse and their families.



EVENT DETAILS

Date:

Location:

Time: January 1, 2019

Sunnyside Beach, Toronto

12:00 p.m.



Interview and photo opportunities available



About Boost CYAC

Boost CYAC is a partnership between community and government agencies that brings together all professionals involved in child abuse cases under one roof. It provides a coordinated, seamless, interdisciplinary response to child abuse victims in Toronto. The Centre also offers a number of direct services including: primary prevention, public education, trauma assessment and therapy, Internet child exploitation counselling referral and court preparation for child witnesses. www.boostforkids.org