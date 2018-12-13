RaySearch Publishes Financial Calendar for 2019 and Changes Date for Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) ("RaySearch") publishes the company's financial calendar for 2019, and changes the date for the Annual General meeting to May 21, 2019, instead of May 28, 2019, as earlier communicated.

RaySearch's Annual General Meeting 2019 will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 6.00 PM at the company's offices at Sveavägen 44, Stockholm, Sweden. Shareholders who wish to have a matter addressed at the meeting must send in a written request to the Board of Directors. Such a request should normally be received by the Board of Directors seven (7) weeks before the meeting, at the latest.

Planned information occasions from RaySearch;

Year-end Report 2018 Feb 20

Interim Report first quarter 2019 May 9

Annual General Meeting 2019 May 21

Half-year Report 2019 Aug 22

Interim Report third quarter 2019 Nov 14

More information and the company's financial calendar are available at the website, www.raysearchlabs.com/investor/

About RaySearch



RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare



RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation



RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf

President and CEO

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46(0)8-510-530-00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Peter Thysell

CFO

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46(0)70-661-05-59

peter.thysell@raysearchlabs.com

