Last-Minute Holiday Gift Giving Cision Roundup

1. Farm Fresh To You Launches Holiday Gift Line Featuring Products From Small Farms And Purveyors

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Fresh To You, a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) and home delivery service that provides local, organic produce and artisanal farm products to consumers' doorsteps throughout California, announced today its holiday product line from local businesses and farms. Customers and the general public can also donate produce boxes to their local food banks and/or food banks providing relief to communities affected by California fires.

2. The Alcatel 1X Evolve is Coming to Metro by T-Mobile in Time For the Holidays

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring a premium design, the all-new Alcatel 1X Evolve from TCL Communication will arrive at Metro® by T-Mobile next week. Sporting an 18:9 full view display and fantastic features like high-resolution front and rear cameras, Android 8.1 Oreo operating system, and 4G LTE with 600MHz support for expanded LTE coverage, the Alcatel 1X Evolve is all the smartphone you need without having to spend more. Additionally, with an elegant soft suede fit and finish along with 2D Dragontrail glass, the Alcatel 1X Evolve has an attractive and sleek design that gives it a look and feel normally found on more expensive devices.

3. Give the Surprise of Cigar Discovery in a Subscription Box Like No Other

MOBILE, Ala. and TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CigarClub.com has announced a special deal on a three-month subscription, Just in time for the holidays -- the custom curated cigar subscription that is valued at $90 is available to gift givers for flat $75 with the code rocktheholidays.

4. TD Bank Holiday Retail Report Finds the Average Holiday Shopper Will Spend $530 This Season

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year consumers flock to stores with one goal in mind: finding the perfect presents for their family, friends and colleagues. This year, holiday shoppers are eager to find the best deals, with 60 percent planning to compare prices online before purchasing. However, 66 percent don't plan to finance any of their holiday spending, missing out on potential discounts and rewards.

5. World-Renowned O&H Danish Bakery Releases New Eggnog Kringle Just In Time For Holiday Season

RACINE, Wis., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- O&H Danish Bakery, an award-winning bakery in Racine, Wis., is gearing up for the holidays with the release of its newest Kringle featuring a favorite seasonal flavor: eggnog. Eggnog Kringle and other holiday favorites are now available at any of the bakery's five locations, and for online ordering throughout the country.

6. What Can You Get A Golfer Who Has Almost Everything? A Tour-Quality Club Fitting Experience

WILLOWBROOK, Ill., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- What can you get a golfer who has everything? How about a Tour-quality custom club fitting experience from Club Champion, the #1 premium club fitter, builder and retailer of all the best brands in golf? Their master fitters and builders are unrivaled experts and they offer more than 35,000 hittable head and shaft combinations. A Golf Digest study found that 8 out of 9 Club Champion custom-fit golfers lowered their scores by as much as six strokes per round and added an average of 21 yards off the tee.

7. Holiday's Most Wanted: Money

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Warning Services, LLC, the network operator behind Zelle, today released the results of its Holiday Survey. Scrooges and humbugs beware: the national survey found that nearly 50% of those surveyed plan to give money this holiday season, while the majority (58%) prefer to receive money as a gift. With Zelle, you can send and receive money with people you know and trust – right from your banking app.

