DTE Energy sets 2019 annual meeting date

DETROIT, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Board of Directors yesterday announced that its 2019 Annual Meeting of Common Stock Shareholders will be Thursday, May 9.

Shareholders of record at the close of business March 12, 2019 are eligible to vote at the meeting. Shareholders interested in proposing business from the floor or nominating a person for the position of director from the floor must give notice and certain information to the DTE Energy corporate secretary by the close of business on Jan. 3, 2019.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric utility serving 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas utility serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE Energy portfolio includes non-utility energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As one of Michigan's leading corporate citizens, DTE Energy is a force for growth and prosperity in the 450 Michigan communities it serves in a variety of ways, including philanthropy, volunteerism and economic progress. Information about DTE Energy is available at dteenergy.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

