Alfa Laval Wins SEK 110 Million Natural Gas Order

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won an order to supply air cooler systems to a gas processing plant in the U.S. The order has a value of approximately SEK 110 million. It is booked in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2019.

The order concerns Alfa Laval air coolers. These will be used as part of a refrigeration system to separate and transport the natural gas into its individual pure component streams.

"This large order proves that our evaporative air cooler systems can meet the gas processing industry's high demands on safety and reliability," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2017, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.3 billion (approx. 3.6 billion Euros). The company has about 16 400 employees.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Peter Torstensson

Senior Vice President, Communications

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-36-72-31

Mobile: +46-709-33-72-31

Gabriella Grotte

Investor Relations Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-36-74-82

Mobile: +46-709-78-74-82

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-wins-sek-110-million-natural-gas-order,c2692750

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-wins-sek-110-million-natural-gas-order-300760473.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval