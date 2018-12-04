Swedish Railway Operator SJ Will Educate its Staff in Virtual Reality Developed by Bublar Group

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vobling AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bublar Group AB (publ) (BUBL MTF), a publicly listed Augmented Reality (AR) studio, has in collaboration with the Swedish railway operator SJ developed an educational Virtual Reality (VR) platform and learning experiences focused on the coming upgraded X2000 trains.

SJ has now assigned Vobling to further develop the VR platform and a number of new learning experiences covering multiple train models in its fleet. Using the VR platform, the intention is that employees will be educated in areas such as protocol-based routines, security procedures with scenario based training.

The assignment commences immediately and spans into early 2020. The project is one of Vobling's most significant projects.

"We are setting up VR-stations across the country to make our VR-education accessible to our employees. Our goal is to utilize VR in a way that can increase the quality and effectiveness of our internal education", says Claes Lindholtz, Director Business Development and Digital Transformation at SJ.

"This SJ-project is an important and strategic order for us and indicates that demand for AR/VR services is expanding. Specifically we see that SJ and other clients are seeking to develop scalable solutions that can increase operational productivity and efficiency. We are proud to join forces with SJ and to play a part in their mission to digitize and enhance learning and education targeting employees", says Anders Ribbing, CEO Vobling.

Images are available via https://bit.ly/2DWcCng

About Vobling

Vobling AB, founded in 2015, is a solutions and consulting company and studio providing the B2B market with AR/VR solutions, development in 3D visualization and game engines. The company has offices in Stockholm and Manila, Philippines, with a wide range of clients. For projects and more information, please visit www.vobling.com.

About Bublar Group

Founded in 2015, Bublar Group AB (publ) is a Swedish technology and games development company with a mission to merge the real and imaginary worlds using augmented reality. Bublar Group AB (publ) is listed on the Nordic Growth Market (NGM) (NGM: BUBL MTF) (ISIN: SE0010270793), a regulated exchange, authorized by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. NGM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart, a German exchange. For more information please visit www.bublar.com.

About SJ

SJ AB is a Swedish rail operator that operates rail passenger traffic. Every day, 130,000 people choose to travel on one of SJ´s 1,200 departures from 284 stations.

