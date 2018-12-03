The Stilwell Group Intends to Launch Proxy Contest for Board Seat at Ben Franklin Financial
NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stilwell Group, the largest stockholder of Ben Franklin Financial, Inc. ("BFFI" or the "Company"), today announced that it intends to seek representation on the Company's Board of Directors at BFFI's upcoming 2019 annual meeting. The Stilwell Group believes that, due to a prolonged lack of profitability, BFFI has a duty to evaluate all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.
