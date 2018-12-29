Judge Dread and The Gloved One Meet the Queens of Soul and The Caribbean in Ultra Tainment

West Palm Beach, Dec. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Palm Beach, FL – December 27, 2018 – January is Superstar Month in Ultra Tainment with the launch of riveting documentaries about music's all-time greats Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Rihanna. Also featuring the inside story of British-Irish boy band One Direction and its rise from obscurity to global prominence under the tutelage of Simon Cowell (nickname Judge Dread). With these launches, the channel sustains its position as the premium HD Spanish network featuring top notch pop culture entertainment from the US and Latin America.

This exciting roster of programming can be viewed every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST and blasts off January 5 with Michael Jackson: El Viaje (Michael Jackson: The Journey). This intimate documentary follows The Gloved One's modest childhood beginnings, his rise to international superstardom and shocking insights and confessions about the late enigmatic performer.



January 19 features Whitney Houston: La Voz Eterna (Whitney Houston: The Eternal Voice), a mesmerizing portrait of the life, career and untimely death of the amazing lady many referred to as The Prom Queen of Soul.









January 19 features Whitney Houston: La Voz Eterna (Whitney Houston: The Eternal Voice), a mesmerizing portrait of the life, career and untimely death of the amazing lady many referred to as The Prom Queen of Soul. The month ends with a bang on the 26th with Rihanna: Sin Arrepentimientos (Rihanna: No Regrets). The documentary takes viewers into the life of the pop icon, from her early years in St. Michael Barbados to her explosive surge to global fame and recognition, making her the first artist from Barbados to have ever won a Grammy Award.

Ultra Tainment is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and is available on Claro, Hotwire Communications and VEMOX™. For more information on Ultra Tainment's programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultratainmenttv.com and vemox.com.

