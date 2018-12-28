MONEYGRAM SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International Inc. – MGI

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 14, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 11, 2014 and November 8, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of MoneyGram and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mgi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 14, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

MoneyGram and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 8, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission announced that MoneyGram had agreed to a fine of $125 million for failing to implement effective anti-fraud measures to comply with prior agreements. Then, on November 9, 2018, MoneyGram disclosed a 15% decline in Q3 2018 money transfer revenue compared to Q3 2017 based on "the impact of higher compliance standards and newly implemented corridor specific controls."

On this news, the price of MoneyGram's shares plummeted.

The case is Chew v. MoneyGram International, Inc. et al., No. 18-cv-07537.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163