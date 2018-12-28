Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of BSB Bancorp, Gaming Partners, Tribune Media, and Tesaro on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of BSB Bancorp, Inc., Gaming Partners International Corporation, Tribune Media Company, and Tesaro, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT)

Buyer: People's United Financial, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 27, 2018 and valued at $327 million, BSB Bancorp stockholders will receive 2.00 shares of People's United for each share of BSB Bancorp common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether BSB Bancorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the BSB Bancorp investigation go to: https://bespc.com/blmt/.

Gaming Partners International Corporation (NASDAQ:GPIC)

Buyer: Angel Holdings Godo Kaisha

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 27, 2018 and valued at $110 million, Gaming Partners stockholders will receive $13.75 in cash for each share of Gaming Partners common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Gaming Partners and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Gaming Partners investigation go to: https://bespc.com/gpic/.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO)

Buyer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on December 3, 2018 and valued at $6.4 billion, Tribune Media stockholders will receive $46.50 in cash for each share of Tribune Media common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Tribune Media and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Tribune Media investigation go to: https://bespc.com/trco/ .

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO)

Buyer: GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on December 3, 2018 and valued at $5.1 billion, Tesaro stockholders will receive $75.00 in cash for each share of Tesaro common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Tesaro and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Tesaro investigation go to: https://bespc.com/tsro/ .

