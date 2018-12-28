Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) and Encourages IMMU Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) securities between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 25, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts. On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article titled "FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach." According to this article, "[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations - including its handling of a data integrity breach - observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14." The article states that this breach included "manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results."

