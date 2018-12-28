ADGS Advisory. Inc Announces Acquisition of DX Network Technology Education Limited

HONG KONG, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADGS Advisory. Inc. (OTCPK: ADGS) (the "Company" or "ADGS"), today announced ADGS will acquire the Hong Kong base company name Ruitaiyin (HK) International Group Limited under Hong Kong Incorporation Number 1941137 ("the Ruitaiyin"). The Ruitaiyin invests in various financial technologies, education and insurance businesses. The Ruitaiyin's financial technology includes internet expert advice. The management terms of the Ruitaiyin included senior management of top financial services company in Hong Kong. The Ruitaiyin is currently using the website name dxnt.com.hk to operate the business in Hong Kong and South Asia. The website specializes in the research and development of advanced technologies including developing artificial intelligence software, owning the related software technology. Moreover the Ruitaiyin invites strategic partners to develop branch in China. We hope to create a trustable partnership with clients. This creates a sizable market opportunity to provide independent and objective analytics to help guide ADGS investment decisions and build its business with and for the investment management industry, developing its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients. In the coming days, we propose on relisting on OTCQB, planning and focus on benefiting shareholder value and growth.

ADGS Advisory. Inc targets high-growth areas where it is positioned for long-term relationships, shareholder value and growth, while making the company more efficient and profitable.

About ADGS

ADGS is primarily engaged in providing accountancy services.

